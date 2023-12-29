en English
Politics

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:10 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 am EST
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot

In a landmark move, Maine’s top election official has disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot in the 2024 presidential election. The decision is grounded on the 14th Amendment’s ‘insurrectionist ban,’ which prevents individuals from holding office if they have participated in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ against the United States or provided aid or comfort to the nation’s enemies. While the exact reasoning behind the decision was not explicitly stated, it is believed to be linked to allegations surrounding Trump’s involvement in the events leading up to and during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Ruling and Its Implications

Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, declared former President Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot, citing his alleged role in inciting the Capitol riot. This ruling was based on a section of the 14th Amendment that bars candidates from seeking office if they participated in or aided an insurrection. The decision can be appealed in Maine’s Superior Court within five days. This makes Maine the second state, after Colorado, to have removed Trump from a primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

(Read Also: Putin’s Online Q&A: Insights on the War in Ukraine and Beyond)

The Political Aftermath

The decision to disqualify Trump from the Maine ballot is likely to have far-reaching political implications. The Maine Republican Party and Trump’s campaign spokesperson criticized Bellows’ decision, likening it to an assault on democracy and labeling her a ‘virulent leftist’ and ‘hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat’. The ruling has been suspended until Maine’s state Superior Court rules on the matter. Similar battles are playing out in other states, with activists requesting election officials to remove Trump from their states’ primary ballots under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

(Read Also: The Rise of ‘Conservative Hollywood’ and Trump’s Sports Strategy)

A Potential Precedent

The decision’s repercussions could set a precedent for other states’ handling of Trump’s potential candidacy in the 2024 election. Several other states are mulling over similar challenges to bar Trump from the ballot, with courts in some states rejecting such challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on Trump’s eligibility nationwide. The effort to disqualify Trump may only serve to energize his supporters and fuel his claims of being targeted by a conspiracy of powerful elites.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

