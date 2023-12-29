en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot

In a significant development that could alter the dynamics of the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, former President Donald Trump has been deemed ineligible to appear on Maine’s ballot. The state’s chief election official has invoked the ‘insurrectionist ban,’ a provision of the 14th Amendment, in an unprecedented move that directly challenges Trump’s potential candidacy.

14th Amendment Comes Into Play

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, often referred to as the ‘insurrectionist ban,’ is at the heart of this controversy. This constitutional clause disqualifies individuals from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or given aid or comfort to its enemies. The amendment, though seldom invoked, has been used to disqualify Trump from Maine’s primary ballot, citing his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s Legal Challenge

Trump’s legal team is expected to challenge the decision. The former president’s lawyers have requested Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, to disqualify herself due to perceived bias, stemming from her previous comments regarding the Capitol attack. The Trump campaign has also stated that they will appeal the disqualification decision to the Superior Court within five days.

A Nationwide Ripple Effect?

While the decision is specific to Maine, it could potentially have a ripple effect across the nation. Other states are considering similar challenges seeking to disqualify Trump from their ballots. The Colorado Supreme Court has already ruled in a similar vein, barring Trump from its primary ballot. The final decision on Trump’s nationwide eligibility is expected from the U.S. Supreme Court, following a series of appeals. It is the first time a state official has used the 14th Amendment to remove a presidential candidate, indicating a new trend in election challenges.

The move by Maine’s election official marks a significant turn in Trump’s political future, with the ramifications of the decision likely to resonate beyond the state’s boundaries. However, the specifics on the evidence leading to this application of the insurrectionist ban remain under wraps, leaving room for further debate and speculation.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Democratic Progressive Party in Malawi Prepares Verification Strategy Ahead of National Convention

By Quadri Adejumo

New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race

By Shivani Chauhan

OCiDA Claims Pivotal Role in UPND's Victory in Zambia's 2021 Elections

By Waqas Arain

Ondo State 2024: Aiyedatiwa's Consultations Spark Election Speculations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Youth Party Embraces E-voting for Primaries, Promotes Inclus ...
@Elections · 2 hours
Nigeria's Youth Party Embraces E-voting for Primaries, Promotes Inclus ...
heart comment 0
Dr. John Kumah to Run Unopposed in NPP Parliamentary Primaries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Dr. John Kumah to Run Unopposed in NPP Parliamentary Primaries
Pro-Iran Shiite Parties Triumph in Iraq’s Decade-First Provincial Elections

By Salman Akhtar

Pro-Iran Shiite Parties Triumph in Iraq's Decade-First Provincial Elections
2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table
Former President Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Election Ballot

By Salman Khan

Former President Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Election Ballot
Latest Headlines
World News
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
1 min
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
2 mins
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
2 mins
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
3 mins
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
4 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
4 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
6 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
6 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
9 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app