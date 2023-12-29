en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Ballot: A Landmark Decision Reshaping Political Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:04 pm EST
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Ballot: A Landmark Decision Reshaping Political Landscape

In a landmark decision that has sent tremors through the political landscape, former US President Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on Maine’s 2024 election ballot. The state’s top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, cited the ‘insurrectionist ban’ provision of the 14th Amendment as the reason for Trump’s removal. This significant development not only deepens the ongoing political controversies surrounding Trump but also potentially reshapes the 2024 presidential race and the political landscape of the Republican party.

14th Amendment: The Insurrectionist Ban

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1868, contains a clause that can disqualify individuals from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States. This is the second time a state has invoked this clause to remove Trump from a primary ballot, with Colorado being the first. The clause, known as Section 3, was presented as a safeguard against those who would undermine the nation’s democratic institutions. Today, it serves as a litmus test for the boundaries of political eligibility.

Maine’s Decision: A Critical Precedent

The decision by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, marks a significant escalation in the legal challenges facing Trump. The disqualification was carried out despite attempts by Trump’s lawyers to have Bellows recuse herself due to perceived bias. Unfazed, Bellows proceeded with the ruling, setting a precedent that could have far-reaching implications nationwide.

The Fallout: Ripple Effects Across the States

With Maine and Colorado setting the pace, other states may follow suit, leveraging the 14th Amendment as a tool to bar Trump from their ballots. Legal scholars, advocacy groups, and anti-Trump voters have already begun to challenge Trump’s candidacy in several states under Section 3. However, the road to a conclusive resolution runs through the US Supreme Court, which is expected to make a final decision on Trump’s eligibility early next year. The Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will be tasked with interpreting the 14th Amendment and the term ‘Officer of the United States’ in relation to the former president.

In disqualifying Trump, Maine and Colorado have ignited a nationwide debate over the interpretation and application of the 14th Amendment. Their decisions serve as a stark reminder of the long shadows cast by the events of January 6, 2021, and the deepening polarization within American politics. The fallout from these decisions will undoubtedly reverberate across the political spectrum, reshaping the field for the 2024 presidential race.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War

By Geeta Pillai

Federal Judge Blocks Iowa's School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith ...
@Courts & Law · 6 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith ...
heart comment 0
White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?

By BNN Correspondents

White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?
Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year’s Defining Moments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year's Defining Moments
Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice

By Saboor Bayat

Unresolved Triple Homicide in Columbus, Georgia: Families Demand Transparency and Justice
Putin’s New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity

By BNN Correspondents

Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
1 min
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
4 mins
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
5 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
6 mins
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
6 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
6 mins
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities
7 mins
Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
8 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
31 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app