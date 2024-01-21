Donald Trump Claims His Presidency Prevented Nuclear Holocaust, Criticizes Potential Presidential Candidates

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that his actions while in office prevented a potential nuclear holocaust. This assertion was made during a deposition in a fraud lawsuit where he is being sought for $370 million in damages. The former President also hinted at a possible nuclear war in the absence of his leadership in the White House.
Trump's Claims and the Legal Battle
In the course of the ongoing legal battle, Trump has been vocal about his criticisms of the presiding judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit accuses Trump of fraudulent practices throughout his presidency.
The former President claimed that he saved millions of lives by averting a nuclear disaster. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to support this claim during the deposition.
Trump's Critique on Truth Social
In a separate development, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to criticize a political figure he referred to as 'Nimbra'. This appears to be a misspelling of 'Nimarata', seen as an attempt to highlight her Indian heritage.
The target of his critique was likely Nikki Haley, given the context of her remarks. Haley, during a CNN town hall, questioned the wisdom of potentially having two octogenarians, including Trump and presumably Joe Biden, run for the presidency amidst national and global turmoil.
Haley's Remarks and Trump's Response
Haley criticized the focus of these potential candidates on personal investigations and grievances over addressing the country's and the world's issues. In response, Trump used his platform to take a jab at Haley, though his misspelling of her name has gained more attention than his actual critique.