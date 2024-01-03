en English
Politics

Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
Former President Donald Trump has contested the ruling by Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, that precludes him from the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The appeal, lodged with the Maine Supreme Court, challenges both Bellows’ jurisdiction and the evidence she deployed, while asserting allegations of her prejudice against him. Bellows, however, remains resolute in her decision, anchored in her commitment to uphold the Constitution. Trump is also expected to appeal a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Groundbreaking Use of 14th Amendment

The case in Colorado signifies the first instance of invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which proscribes those who incite insurrection from holding office, to exclude a presidential candidate from the ballot. Critics have expressed concerns over these rulings, describing them as overreach, and cautioned against the partisan disqualification of candidates.

Impartial Ruling or Bias?

Bellows has faced criticism for her prior remarks about Trump and the events of January 6. Yet, she staunchly maintains the impartiality of her ruling. Trump’s legal team counters this claim, arguing that the president’s oath is distinct from other offices and that the term ‘offices of the United States’ does not encompass the presidency. The Colorado Supreme Court, however, disagrees with this interpretation, contending that this argument is incongruent with Section 3’s text and historical context.

Reviving a Dormant Section

Legal debates persist around the seldom-used Section 3, which has remained largely inactive since the post-Civil War era, barring a 1919 incident involving a socialist elected to the House of Representatives. The provision has attracted renewed attention in the aftermath of the events of January 6, 2021, sparking contentious discussions about its application and interpretation.

Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

