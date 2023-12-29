Don Lemon Criticizes Nikki Haley’s Handling of Civil War Comments

In a recent public exchange, Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor, has taken aim at potential presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her handling of questions regarding the Civil War.

The conflict arose from Haley’s omission of slavery as a primary cause of the Civil War during a town hall in New Hampshire. Lemon, who has previously clashed with Haley, called her out for her failure to acknowledge slavery’s prominent role in the historical event.

Lemon and Haley: A History of Conflict

The tension between Lemon and Haley dates back to a previous clash where Lemon commented about Haley being past her prime, resulting in notable backlash and professional repercussions for the former news anchor.

In reference to their past dispute, Lemon highlighted the lack of grace he was accorded by Haley. This recent criticism of Haley’s Civil War comments by Lemon seems to be an extension of their ongoing feud.