Politics

Don Lemon Criticizes Nikki Haley’s Handling of Civil War Comments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
In a recent public exchange, Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor, has taken aim at potential presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her handling of questions regarding the Civil War.

The conflict arose from Haley’s omission of slavery as a primary cause of the Civil War during a town hall in New Hampshire. Lemon, who has previously clashed with Haley, called her out for her failure to acknowledge slavery’s prominent role in the historical event.

Lemon and Haley: A History of Conflict

The tension between Lemon and Haley dates back to a previous clash where Lemon commented about Haley being past her prime, resulting in notable backlash and professional repercussions for the former news anchor.

In reference to their past dispute, Lemon highlighted the lack of grace he was accorded by Haley. This recent criticism of Haley’s Civil War comments by Lemon seems to be an extension of their ongoing feud.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

