Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Hints at Departure from Politics

After two decades at the helm of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has signalled that his departure from politics is on the horizon.

In a recent interview with DBS Radio's Talking Point Program, Skerrit, who was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term in the December 6, 2022, general election, spoke about his future plans and what he hopes will be his political legacy.

Skerrit expressed a deep-rooted desire to be remembered for his passion for Dominica and its people.

The Prime Minister stressed his love for the country and his dedication to improving the lives of the Dominican people.

He acknowledged the challenges that come with governance and the sacrifices he believes he has made for his homeland.