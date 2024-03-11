Dominica's PM Skerrit Refutes UWP's Claims of Missing Billions, Upholds Transparency

Amidst swirling allegations of financial mismanagement by the United Workers Party (UWP), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stands firm, asserting that no funds intended for the Dominican populace are missing. During a recent appearance on Kairi FM's Next Level Show, Skerrit addressed concerns raised by UWP President Lennox Linton, who passionately accused the government of mishandling over six billion dollars. Skerrit's rebuttal emphasized his administration's impeccable record in financial accountability and transparency, particularly in relation to the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.

Addressing the Allegations

In a live Facebook statement, UWP's Lennox Linton called for national unity in demanding the recovery of allegedly misplaced funds. Linton described the situation as a "vicious crime" against the state of Dominica, highlighting the potential impact on the country's economic stability. In response, PM Skerrit labelled these allegations as baseless, pointing to his government's successful track record with the World Bank and the transparent use of CBI resources for national development projects.

Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program Under Scrutiny

Skerrit took the opportunity to underline the achievements of the CBI Program, which has been a significant source of funding for various developmental projects across Dominica. He refuted claims of missing billions by illustrating how CBI funds have been allocated transparently, contributing to the nation's growth. The PM also highlighted his government's efforts to adhere to international standards and regulations, ensuring the program's integrity and effectiveness in bolstering the economy.

Future Implications and Governance

The controversy surrounding the alleged missing funds and the defense put up by PM Skerrit underscore the political tensions in Dominica. The debate over financial management and accountability is likely to persist, particularly with the UWP pushing for further investigation and transparency. As Dominica continues to navigate these challenges, the focus on the CBI Program's role in economic development and international compliance will remain crucial for maintaining investor confidence and national prosperity.