Dominica

Dominica’s PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Dominica’s PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has publicly lauded Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program, attributing to it unparalleled advantages that have reached every corner of the nation and fueled significant economic growth. In a world where not all investments yield immediate returns, Skerrit asserts that the benefits from the CBI Program are both tangible and transformative for the citizens of Dominica.

CBI Program: A Catalyst for Development

The tangible benefits of the CBI Program, according to Skerrit, are evident in the substantial improvements in infrastructure and the overall quality of life for Dominicans. He cited the construction of new homes and water systems, along with providing funds for roofing in the aftermath of hurricanes, as explicit instances of the program’s impact. The CBI Program has also financed low-interest loans for various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and small businesses, injecting vitality into the economy and promoting self-sufficiency.

Investing in the Future: Education, Health, and Employment

Skerrit highlighted the program’s pivot towards long-term investments in sectors like healthcare, education, and the National Employment Program. These strategic moves signal the government’s focus on sustainable development and its commitment to equipping Dominicans with the right tools and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Energy Security and Cost Reduction: The Geothermal Project

In an era of increasing energy demands and concerns over climate change, Skerrit underscored the CBI’s role in funding the Geothermal Project. This initiative aims to enhance energy security and reduce costs, aligning with global efforts to transition towards cleaner and sustainable sources of energy. However, the road to progress isn’t always smooth, and Dominica recently confronted visa restrictions imposed by the UK.

The Visa Restriction Conundrum

Despite these newly imposed restrictions, Skerrit remains confident that this won’t inflict permanent harm on Dominica’s relations with the UK. Foreign Affairs Minister Vince Henderson, however, acknowledged the loss of visa-free access as a significant setback. Amid these developments, Skerrit also announced the discontinuation of citizenship grants to nationals from certain regions, including parts of Iraq, Belarus, and Russia.

Voices of Dissent

While Skerrit’s praises for the CBI Program are loud and clear, they are not without opposition. Critics question the effectiveness of the Program and its management, casting doubts over Skerrit’s leadership and trustworthiness. As Dominica navigates these turbulent times, the future of the CBI Program and its impact on Dominica’s socio-economic landscape remain to be seen.

0
Dominica Foreign Affairs Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

