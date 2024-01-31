Dominican Republic's New Law Sparks Concern Over Press Freedom

Amid rising global concerns over freedom of press and information transparency, the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) has aired apprehension about a freshly passed law in the Dominican Republic. The legislation in question, known as law number 1-24, took effect on January 15 under the authority of President Luis Abinader. While it purports to regulate the National Intelligence System and the National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), addressing issues from terrorism and drug trafficking to cyber threats and corruption, critics contend it may concurrently infringe upon press freedom and the confidentiality of journalistic sources.

Potential Threats to Journalistic Confidentiality

Critics and local media organizations have pointed out that the law's language is vague and potentially dangerous. Of particular concern is Article 11, which mandates all institutions and individuals to provide the DNI with information upon request. Additionally, Article 26 outlines criminal sanctions for individuals or entities who withhold information. This could include journalists who are attempting to protect their sources and maintain professional secrecy, a cornerstone of journalistic integrity.

Implications for Press Freedom

The IAPA, alongside other press freedom advocates, argues that this law's broad language and punitive nature could indirectly encourage self-censorship among journalists. This, in turn, could have significant repercussions for the public's right to information. In a democratic society, the media serves as a critical check on government power, and any attempt to curtail its freedom can have far-reaching implications. Self-censorship out of fear of retribution could prevent important stories from reaching the public, thereby restricting the free flow of information.

Call for Reformation

The editorial board of Listin Diario, a major Dominican newspaper, has called for a reformation of the law in Congress to address these concerns. It is essential to balance the need for national security with the equally important need for a free and independent press. Despite the current controversy, it's noteworthy that the Dominican Republic was ranked first among 22 countries in the 2023 IAPA Chapultepec Index for press freedom in the Americas, a ranking that is now potentially at risk due to the recent legislative changes.