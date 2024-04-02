Dominica Civil Liberties Group Alarms Over Detention of US Visitors by Police

The Dominica Civil Liberties Foundation (NIDCLF) has raised significant concerns regarding the actions of the Dominica Police Force (CDPF), drawing attention to a recent incident where seven American visitors were detained for an extended period without clear justification. This event has sparked debates over the island's governance and the role of the police force in supporting what some describe as a shift towards a police state. The NIDCLF is now calling for governmental transparency and encouraging public protest against these perceived authoritarian practices.

Unwarranted Detention Raises Eyebrows

On a quiet Sunday, seven Americans found themselves in an unexpected and distressing situation when they were held at the Police Headquarters for seven hours. These visitors, one of whom has been a regular visitor to Dominica since 2003, were interrogated about their presence on the island despite a lack of evidence suggesting any wrongdoing. This action by the CDPF has led to the NIDCLF questioning the motives behind the detention, speculating whether the outcome would have been different had the visitors stayed at a government supporter's hotel or had ties to countries closely allied with the Dominican government.

Accusations of a Police State

The NIDCLF has not shied away from accusing the CDPF and, by extension, the political directorate of acting in ways that suggest the emergence of a police state in Dominica. They highlight several instances where the police have allegedly facilitated activities that contravene the laws and norms of the country, including the entry and protection of wanted fugitives and the illegal restriction of public road use by foreigners. These actions, according to the NIDCLF, contrast sharply with the treatment of the detained American visitors, illustrating a selective enforcement of law that undermines civil liberties.

Call for Transparency and Protest

In the face of these allegations, the NIDCLF is urging the Minister of National Security to provide a detailed explanation for the police's actions. Moreover, they are calling upon patriotic Dominicans to voice their opposition to these developments through peaceful protests. The foundation's stance is clear: the recent detainment incident is not an isolated event but a symptom of broader issues affecting the island's governance and respect for civil liberties. As such, they seek to mobilize public sentiment in favor of transparency, accountability, and the protection of individual freedoms.

As this situation unfolds, the eyes of both the national and international communities are on Dominica, awaiting responses from government officials and observing the public's reaction. The actions taken in the coming days could significantly influence the island's democratic trajectory and its citizens' trust in their governing institutions. This incident, therefore, not only raises questions about the current state of civil liberties in Dominica but also about the future direction of its political and social systems.