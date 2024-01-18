Dominican PM, Ghana VP Discuss Cooperation on Energy, Culture, Tourism

In an important diplomatic meeting, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, convened to discuss potential cooperative ventures between their nations. This pivotal meeting, held at Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana's capital, marked a significant moment in the exploration of mutual benefits for both countries.

Advertisment

The dialogue between the two leaders was centered around several key areas of mutual interest. These included renewable energy, cultural exchange, tourism, and economic growth. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were also under discussion. One of the important points raised was the need for enhancing aviation networks. The aim is to establish better connections between Ghana, Dominica, and the wider African and Caribbean regions, thus facilitating increased interaction and exchange.

Ghana: A Beacon of Stability and Diversity

Located on the western coast of Africa, Ghana is recognized as a stable and democratic country, boasting a diverse population of over 33 million. Despite the multiplicity of tribes, each with its unique language, English remains the official language. This linguistic unity contributes to the harmonious coexistence of the many tribes within Ghana, each with its distinct cultural heritage.