Dominic Cummings’ Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy

In a surprising revelation, Dominic Cummings, a former chief adviser to the UK Prime Minister, reportedly held confidential discussions with the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, about a potential return to Downing Street as part of Sunak’s team. Although the exact dates of these meetings remain unknown, it is understood that they took place on a Saturday.

Cummings’s Radical Proposals

During these clandestine discussions, Cummings is said to have presented several radical reform proposals. These included abandoning the Prime Minister’s cautious economic approach, holding an emergency budget, settling NHS strikes, and doubling the threshold at which people pay the 40p rate of income tax. The former Vote Leave director also reportedly advocated for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sunak’s Hesitation and Cummings’ Response

Sunak, however, appeared hesitant about implementing such sweeping changes. In response to Sunak’s reluctance, Cummings reportedly stated his preference for seeing the Conservative Party lose rather than forsake the prospect of substantial reforms. The details of these meetings and the nature of Cummings’ proposed reforms were not disclosed.

Political Ramifications and Reactions

The revelations about these meetings have raised questions about Sunak’s political judgment. In response, the Labour party has criticized Cummings and his plans. Cummings, on his part, has made it clear that he harbours disdain for the Conservative Party and has plans to replace them with a new ‘startup party’.

Downing Street has neither denied nor confirmed Cummings’ account, stating only that no job offer was made. The supposed deal seemingly fell apart over whether Sunak could commit to prioritizing critical issues such as nuclear weapons infrastructure, pandemics, Ministry of Defence procurement, artificial intelligence, and broken core government institutions. These developments have stirred controversy and criticism from Labour, with the shadow paymaster general, Jonathan Ashworth, branding Sunak as ‘out of ideas’ and reliant on ‘the ghosts of Tories past.’