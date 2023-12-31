en English
Elections

Dominic Cummings Alleges ‘Secret Deal’ Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Dominic Cummings Alleges ‘Secret Deal’ Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Dominic Cummings, the former principal advisor to previous UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has made shocking claims against current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an extraordinary turn of events. According to Cummings, Sunak approached him about a “secret deal” that would guarantee the Conservative Party’s victory in the upcoming general election.

Secret Meetings and Political Strategy

As reported by The Sunday Times, Cummings and Sunak held undisclosed discussions in London in December and in North Yorkshire in July. Sunak, according to Cummings, sought advice on political stratagems to secure and retain power. The proposed tactics included calling an emergency budget, resolving NHS strikes, and a significant increase in the income threshold for the 40p tax rate from 50,271 to 100,000 pounds.

Human Rights and Political Controversies

Interestingly, Cummings also alleges that Sunak contemplated withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights. This claim, coupled with the proposed ‘secret deal’, has sparked a flurry of reactions. Downing Street, while not denying these allegations, clarified that Cummings was not offered a job.

Cummings’s Disapproval and Departure from Downing Street

Cummings expressed his discontent with the proposed deal, voicing his preference for a Conservative loss rather than a continuation of the government without addressing what he identifies as priority issues. He also criticized both Sunak and Johnson for their alleged preference to lose elections over taking government responsibilities seriously. Cummings’s departure from Downing Street in late 2020 followed a slew of controversies, including breaching lockdown rules with a trip to Barnard Castle.

Political Fallout and Criticisms

The Labour Party and other political opponents have been vocal critics of Sunak’s actions. Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Paymaster General, branded Sunak as ‘out-of-touch’ for consulting Cummings and pointed to Cummings’s controversial history as indicative of a flawed approach. These allegations and the ensuing controversy have certainly added a new dimension to the political landscape ahead of the general election.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

