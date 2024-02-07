DOL's New Rule on Worker Classification: Potential Impact on U.S. Employment

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has issued a final rule that could redefine the landscape of employment in the country. The rule, which is set to determine the classification of workers as either employees or independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), has been met with both anticipation and controversy. While some see this as a step towards better labor regulations, others warn of potential negative implications on employment.

Advertisment

Understanding the New Rule

The new DOL rule replaces the 2021 rule with a six-factor test, focused on the 'economic reality' of the relationship between a potential employer and a worker. This 'economic reality' test is a comprehensive approach that emphasizes no single factor as determinative. Although legal challenges are expected, DOL investigators may rely on this rule in conducting audits and investigations. As such, employers are advised to carefully review and evaluate their classification practices.

Potential Implications and Reactions

Advertisment

Experts predict that this rule could have a partial effect on reclassification of independent workers. Smaller businesses are likely to be affected more than large gig companies. A study by George Mason University's Mercatus Center on California's Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), which bears semblance to the DOL rule, found that self-employment and overall employment in covered occupations decreased following AB5's implementation. This decrease did not translate into an increase in traditional employment. The paper suggests that the new DOL rule may follow a similar trajectory, potentially leading to a net decrease in overall employment.

Facing the Complex Reality

Supporters of such labor regulations often assume that fewer independent contractors will automatically create more traditional workers. However, this assumption overlooks the complex reality of employment. Larger employers may adapt or move jobs elsewhere. In contrast, small businesses could struggle or even close. Many workers prefer independent work for its flexibility and lifestyle benefits, a preference that is backed by data indicating that a significant number of Americans are choosing independent work by choice. They value flexibility over the benefits traditional employment may offer. An open and fluid labor market allows individuals to determine their work arrangements, which can be beneficial for the economy. However, occasional abuses may necessitate targeted solutions.