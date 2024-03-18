DOJ Considers Antitrust Probe into US Steel's Sale to Nippon Amid National Security Review

Amid growing opposition and concerns over national security, the Justice Department is contemplating an antitrust investigation into the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. The $14.1 billion transaction, which has drawn criticism from President Joe Biden, lawmakers, and unions, faces scrutiny due to its potential impact on domestic ownership and operation of the iconic American industrial titan.

Antitrust and National Security Concerns

The antitrust examination focuses on a manufacturing plant in Calvert, Alabama, co-owned by Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal, highlighting fears of reduced competition, especially in the automotive sector. This scrutiny runs parallel to a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., emphasizing the critical role of U.S. Steel in the American industrial base and the apprehensions regarding foreign ownership. President Biden's unusual public opposition underscores the transaction's contentious nature amidst election season politics, with both domestic and international implications.

The sale's opposition, including from the United Steelworkers union and prominent politicians, stresses the importance of retaining American companies and jobs, reflecting broader concerns about the U.S. industrial sector's future. The deal's potential to alter the competitive landscape and access to sensitive commercial information adds layers to the controversy, with Nippon Steel's ownership structure and partnership dynamics at the heart of antitrust considerations.