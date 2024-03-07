DNS Application Delays Continue as PEDW Faces Resource Challenges into 2024

Current timescales and guidelines for Development of National Significance (DNS) applications are under significant strain as Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) grapples with ongoing workload pressures.

This situation impacts the organization's capability to handle casework efficiently, causing delays in the processing of DNS applications, a trend expected to persist throughout 2024.

Unprecedented Increase in DNS Applications

Recent months have witnessed a remarkable surge in DNS application submissions, straining PEDW's resources further. This influx, alongside the expectation that this trend will continue into the next year, suggests that standard turnaround times for both non-environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and EIA applications will not be met. Typically, these applications would see a 4 to 6-week processing period for acceptance; however, current conditions have extended these timelines significantly.

Adjustments to Application Processing

To manage the growing backlog and resource allocation more effectively, PEDW has introduced a new approach to handling DNS applications. Prioritization will now depend on the availability of inspector resources, meaning the start of case examinations will vary based on when an appropriate inspector can be appointed. This adjustment aims to streamline the process, albeit with the acknowledgment that starting individual cases will experience varying delays.

Efforts to Mitigate Delays

PEDW is actively working to bolster its resources by recruiting new inspectors and exploring innovative working methods. While these efforts are expected to eventually alleviate some of the current pressures, the organization anticipates it will take time to see significant improvements. In the interim, PEDW is appealing to applicants for patience and cooperation, suggesting that preparation and understanding of the current landscape can assist in smoothing the application process.

As PEDW continues to navigate through these challenging times, the implications of these delays on development projects and stakeholders are profound. The organization's commitment to improving service delivery remains steadfast, with the hope that the current measures and future enhancements will lead to a more efficient DNS application process in the long term. This period of adjustment calls for understanding and collaboration from all parties involved, as they work together towards a solution that balances efficiency with thoroughness in environmental and planning decisions.