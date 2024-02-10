DNC Targets Kennedy with Billboard Campaign, Highlighting Financial Ties to Trump Ally

In a bold move that underscores the high stakes of the 2024 presidential race, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a billboard campaign in Michigan targeting independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The campaign seeks to highlight Kennedy's financial ties to a prominent Trump supporter, Timothy Mellon.

The Link Between Kennedy and a Trump Ally

The billboards, set to be displayed in Grand Rapids, draw attention to the fact that Kennedy's Super PAC, American Values 2024, received a substantial $15 million donation from Mellon. In a striking parallel, Mellon also contributed $10 million to Trump's MAGA Inc. The billboards depict Kennedy and Trump side by side, with a message that links them through Mellon's donations.

Alex Floyd, the DNC's Rapid Response Director, criticized Kennedy, stating that he is backed by the same 'extreme MAGA donor' as Trump. Floyd suggested that Kennedy's candidacy could potentially act as a 'stalking horse' for MAGA Republicans.

Illegal Coordination Allegations

This billboard campaign comes in the wake of the DNC's allegations that Kennedy and American Values 2024 are illegally coordinating. The DNC argues that the Super PAC's support for Kennedy's campaign efforts across various states violates federal election laws.

Kennedy has already secured his spot on the ballot in Utah and New Hampshire. However, his independent run has raised concerns among some Democrats who fear it could siphon votes from President Biden, potentially aiding Trump's reelection bid.

As of now, Kennedy's campaign and the American Values PAC have pushed back on the DNC's allegations. Despite the controversy, Kennedy remains the leading non-major party presidential candidate. The DNC's recent actions signal their intent to target him, underscoring the intense competition in the 2024 presidential race.