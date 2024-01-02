en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
DML Podcast Sheds Light on U.S. Border Crisis and Declining Birth Rates

The DML Podcast, a popular audio platform hosted by DML and his family, has been making waves with its hard-hitting analysis and commentary on recent socio-political events. The podcast is freely accessible on the DML NEWS APP and other renowned audio platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It also offers video content, including DML videos, films, and specials, that are exclusively available to subscribers of TeamDML.

A Deep Dive into U.S. Border Issues

The podcast has recently been focusing on the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border. According to the hosts, a staggering 302,000 illegal aliens were apprehended while attempting to cross the southern border in December alone. This figure, equivalent to the entire population of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, only represents the individuals who were caught. It does not account for those who entered through the northern border and coastal areas, nor the countless ‘gotaways’ who managed to evade the Border Patrol.

Spotlight on the Biden Administration

The DML Podcast has also been vocal in its criticism of President Biden’s administration, particularly its handling of the border crisis. The hosts suggest that the majority of the illegal aliens caught crossing the southern border in December were reportedly allowed to travel to their desired U.S. destination, a policy they strongly criticize.

American Birth Rates in Decline

In addition to the border issues and political commentary, the podcast has also shed light on the concerning decline in American birth rates. The hosts discuss this alarming trend, its potential implications, and the possible measures that could be taken to address it.

For viewers seeking an ad-free experience and access to exclusive content, the DML Podcast offers TeamDML memberships. Subscribers gain unrestricted access to articles, exclusive videos, and other special features, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the topics discussed.

0
Politics Society United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination

By BNN Correspondents

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Feasting for a Cause: Georgia's Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistani Hindu Refugee Brutally Attacked in Delhi Over Payment Disput ...
@Crime · 46 seconds
Pakistani Hindu Refugee Brutally Attacked in Delhi Over Payment Disput ...
heart comment 0
Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm’s Private Equity Practice

By Olalekan Adigun

Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm's Private Equity Practice
Southern Baptist Convention Figure Paul Pressler Settles Rape Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

Southern Baptist Convention Figure Paul Pressler Settles Rape Lawsuit
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview

By Rafia Tasleem

Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Sudden Eruption of Violence: Summerside Man Arrested on 21 Charges in Prince Edward Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sudden Eruption of Violence: Summerside Man Arrested on 21 Charges in Prince Edward Island
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
38 seconds
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market to Surpass $700 Billion by 2028, Driven by Innovation and Demand
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
40 seconds
AP's Extensive News Coverage: From North Carolina Elections to Global Issues
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
42 seconds
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
43 seconds
Trump's Unverified Claims of Widespread Voter Fraud: An Examination
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
43 seconds
Murray State Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration
45 seconds
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration
The Hidden Costs of Living With a Depressed Person: A New Study Reveals
47 seconds
The Hidden Costs of Living With a Depressed Person: A New Study Reveals
Feasting for a Cause: Georgia's Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda
47 seconds
Feasting for a Cause: Georgia's Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda
Jake Guentzel's Contract Countdown Sparks NHL Trade Rumors
47 seconds
Jake Guentzel's Contract Countdown Sparks NHL Trade Rumors
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
26 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
30 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
33 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
40 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app