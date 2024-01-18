DMK Opposes Temple at Babri Masjid Site; Reports Anti-NEET Campaign Success

DMK Youth Wing chief, Udhayanidhi, voiced the party’s disapproval of erecting a temple at the site of the razed Babri Masjid, a contentious issue that has lingered since 1992. He echoed the party treasurer, T R Baalu’s earlier stance of maintaining a clear demarcation between spirituality and politics, amid the forthcoming consecration of the grand temple at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya slated for January 22.

DMK’s Perspective on the Babri Masjid Controversy

Udhayanidhi’s comments are in line with the DMK’s consistent position on the Babri Masjid dispute. He emphasized that the party is not against the faith of the majority but is strongly opposed to the politicization of the temple’s inauguration by the BJP. The DMK’s stance is that the site of the demolished mosque should not be used for political leverage, but should instead promote communal harmony and national integration.

DMK’s Anti-NEET Campaign Surges Ahead

During his address, Udhayanidhi also touched upon the controversial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which Tamil Nadu has been vigorously trying to abolish. The party’s anti-NEET campaign has reportedly gathered momentum, amassing approximately 85 lakh signatures, far surpassing its initial target of 50 lakh. These signatures, collected through both online and postal methods, will be presented to the Chief Minister and DMK party president, M K Stalin. The handover is scheduled to take place at the Youth Wing conference in Salem on January 21.

DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem

The conference in Salem is expected to receive a turnout of 3-4 lakh participants. The signatures from the anti-NEET campaign will subsequently be submitted to the President in New Delhi. This act is a testament to the party’s determination to transform the educational landscape of Tamil Nadu, reiterating its commitment to uphold the interests of the student community.