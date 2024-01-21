Ram Temple: DMK MP A. Raja Advocates Dravidian Nationalism Over Hindu Nationalism

In a recent speech in Salem, Tamil Nadu, A. Raja, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, has stressed the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, standing in stark contrast to Hindu nationalism. His remarks come amidst the impending consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a significant event that has stirred up numerous socio-political debates across the nation.

Language as a Unifier

Raja posited that language, not religion, should be the bedrock of unity in Tamil Nadu. He argued against the equation of religion with nationality, a concept that he attributes to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision of a Hindu nation. This viewpoint, he believes, is a deviation from the secular principles India was founded upon.

Historical References and Pitfalls

In his address, Raja referenced significant historical events to underscore the perils associated with defining a nation by religion. He pointed out the partition of India and Pakistan as a prime example where religious identity precipitated the creation of separate nations. The aftermath of this event led to large-scale violence, displacement, and enduring tension between the two countries.

DMK's Stance on Temple Construction

Further, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief M.K. Stalin, vocalized the party's stance on temple construction. He asserted that the DMK does not oppose the construction of temples per se. However, they object to the demolition of mosques, a statement that draws a parallel to the controversial demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, which, like the current temple consecration, had far-reaching implications on India's socio-political fabric.