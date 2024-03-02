DMK Considers GST Abolition in Election Manifesto, Cites Bias in Fund Allocation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson and MP, T.K.S. Elangovan, revealed on Friday that the abolition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) might be a key feature in the party's upcoming Lok Sabha election manifesto. This announcement came after a meeting aimed at gathering suggestions for the manifesto, highlighting concerns over biased fund allocations favoring BJP-ruled states post-GST implementation.

Advertisment

Background and Impetus

Since the implementation of GST, there has been a notable shift in how funds are allocated to states by the Union government, according to Elangovan. States under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to have benefited more, adversely affecting the financial health and development prospects of other states. This perceived bias has prompted the DMK to consider a return to the pre-GST era, where state governments had more control over taxation, as a major election promise.

Implications of Abolishing GST

Advertisment

The proposal to scrap GST and revert to state-level taxation systems would have significant implications for India's tax structure. Critics argue that GST has streamlined tax collection and removed inter-state barriers, boosting the economy. However, the DMK contends that the centralization of tax collection has led to unequal distribution of resources, justifying their call for its abolition. This stance is expected to stir robust debate among economists, policy makers, and the public alike.

Political Strategy and Public Reaction

The DMK's move is seen as a strategic attempt to woo voters by addressing a contentious issue that directly impacts the fiscal autonomy of states and the livelihood of the common man. While the party's base in Tamil Nadu might rally behind the decision, it remains to be seen how this manifesto promise will resonate with the broader Indian electorate. Public reaction has been mixed, with some lauding the bold stance against what they perceive as a flawed system, while others express concern over the potential for increased complexity in tax administration.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the DMK's proposal to abolish GST sets the stage for a heated campaign, with economic governance and state autonomy at its heart. Whether this promise will translate into electoral success for the DMK remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly places economic reform and federalism at the forefront of national discourse. The coming months are likely to witness intense debate over the merits and drawbacks of GST, as parties and voters alike weigh the implications of such a significant policy reversal.