DMFI PAC Endorses Tom Suozzi for New York's 3rd Congressional District

DMFI PAC, a political action committee steadfast in its support for pro-Israel Democrats, has thrown its weight behind Tom Suozzi for New York's 3rd Congressional District. The endorsement, unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated special election in February, was announced by none other than DMFI PAC Chairman Mark Mellman.

Advertisment

Tom Suozzi: A Commitment to Unity and Problem-Solving

Mellman lauded Suozzi's unwavering commitment to finding common ground and solving problems, hallmark qualities of his political career. His dedication to the pro-Israel tradition of the Democratic Party was also highlighted, reinforcing Suozzi's reputation as a stalwart ally of Israel within the Democratic ranks.

This endorsement comes in the wake of the controversy that shrouded George Santos' tenure. Mellman expressed firm confidence that Suozzi, an openly Zionist Democrat who recently visited Israel, is the right candidate to restore integrity and effective leadership to New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Advertisment

Advocate for a Strong U.S.-Israel Relationship

With a consistent track record of standing against antisemitism, Suozzi's advocacy for a robust U.S.-Israel relationship is well-documented. This endorsement underscores Suozzi's actions in Congress, where he has been resolute in condemning members of his party for any anti-Israel stance and has been a staunch supporter of firm policies against threats to both the U.S. and Israel.

Historically, DMFI PAC has been influential in previous election cycles, boasting a high success rate in endorsing winning candidates. This endorsement not only reinforces their commitment to pro-Israel Democrats but also adds another layer of diversity to its roster of endorsements, reflecting the PAC's broad-based support across various political and demographic landscapes.

In the race for New York's 3rd Congressional District, it is evident that Tom Suozzi's commitment to unity, problem-solving, and the pro-Israel tradition of the Democratic Party has earned him the trust and support of the DMFI PAC. His track record has set him apart as a candidate of integrity and effective leadership, and his staunch advocacy for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship continues to resonate with his supporters. As the special election approaches, it remains to be seen how this endorsement will impact the electoral dynamics and potentially influence the outcome.