DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises

Members of the Democratic Mulazim Federation (DMF) from Jalandhar and Kapurthala in Punjab, took to the streets in a protest march, a ‘Rosh March’, towards the residence of Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh. The demonstration represented a growing dissatisfaction with the Punjab Government, led by Bhagwant Mann, for failing to address their demands. These included the regularisation of outsourced and contractual employees and the implementation of the old pension scheme.

Fighting for the Rights of the Overlooked

Mid-day meal workers, Asha workers, Anganwadis, school cleaners, and chowkidars form the backbone of the DMF’s concerns. They argue that these essential employees have not received their due entitlements, a claim that resonates deeply within these overlooked communities.

Unfulfilled Promises Resurface

Promises made by the government prior to the elections were brought back into the spotlight during the protest rally at Buta Mandi Park. The DMF has initiated a clarion call to the government, threatening to amplify their struggle if these demands continue to be disregarded.

Leaders at the Forefront

Leaders of the federation—including Harinder Dosanjh, Mandeep Kaur Bilga, Gurinderjit Singh, Kalwinder Singh Joshan, Gurmukh Lokpremi, and mid-day meal leader Rajwinder Kaur—led the protest, raising their voices in slogans against the state government. A meeting with Minister Balkar Singh was also held, where the DMF members expressed their grievances and outlined their demands.