DLCC Enlists California's Support to Uphold Election Integrity and Democratic Control

California's Democratic State Sen. Monique Limón has been elected to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee's (DLCC) board of directors. The DLCC aims to leverage California’s progressive policies and financial resources to support Democratic candidates in key battleground states, building a 'firewall' to uphold election results and preserve a path to the presidency.

Advertisment

Using California's Progressive Policies as a Model

Limon plans to utilize California's progressive stance on reproductive freedom, voting rights, and gun safety as a model for aiding Democratic candidates in other states. This move comes in response to past Republican attempts to undermine election integrity, such as the 2020 incident where allies of former President Donald Trump tried to pressure GOP-controlled legislatures to endorse false Electoral College slates.

Targeting Battleground States

Advertisment

The DLCC is focusing on battleground states like Arizona, New Hampshire, and the Pennsylvania Senate, where Democrats are on the cusp of gaining control. Currently, Republicans dominate 28 state legislatures, compared to Democrats' 19. The DLCC is also striving to protect House majorities in Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Leveraging California's Resources

The Democratic strategy involves harnessing California's financial resources and influence for fundraising and campaigning for Democratic candidates in smaller states. This approach is critical for the party's efforts to protect civil rights and liberties amidst shifting demographics and electoral dynamics. The latest population estimates from the Census Bureau show that most of the faster-growing states are red, whereas the slower-growing states are blue. Such population growth patterns, if continued, could imperil the Democrats' long-term chances of winning the White House.