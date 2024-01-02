en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument

In the heart of Jacksonville, Florida, a fierce debate has emerged around the recent removal of the city’s last standing Jim Crow era Confederate monument, a statue paying tribute to the ‘Women of the Southland.’ Mayor Donna Deegan’s decision to eliminate this divisive symbol from the cityscape has sparked controversy and illuminated the divide between city officials.

Conflicting Views within the City Council

During a Rules Committee meeting, the city’s freshly appointed and confirmed General Counsel, Michael Fackler, faced a barrage of questions regarding the removal process. Fackler’s stance on the monument’s removal hinged on exploring whether the piece held historical significance within the Springfield historical district. He cited ambiguity in local ordinances, raising eyebrows among City Council members.

Amidst the controversy, Council President Ron Salem argued that the Council’s powers had been infringed upon. He took issue with an unsigned and undated draft opinion, circulated among the media, which was used as a platform for the monument’s removal. Fackler confessed that the opinion was never intended to be formalized or signed, fueling further criticisms from Salem. The Council President is now pushing legislation to prevent similar actions in the future, citing the lack of consultation with the Planning Department as a key concern.

Finance and Historical Concerns

Finance Chair Nick Howland and Councilman Kevin Carrico joined the chorus of concern, questioning the removal process’s transparency and the historical status of the monument. Fackler admitted that he had volunteered his opinion to aid the administration’s interest in removing the structure, but some Council members confessed they were unaware of the removal due to security concerns.

Shadows of State Politics

The controversy extends beyond Jacksonville’s city limits. Governor Ron DeSantis recently introduced a piece of legislation that could potentially remove lawmakers who authorize the removal of such statues. However, Fackler highlighted that this law could not be retroactively applied to penalize the Mayor’s executive powers, providing a temporary cushion for Deegan amidst the political storm.

As the dust settles in Springfield Park, the empty spot once occupied by the Confederate monument stands as a stark reminder of the city’s divided history and present. The debate around its removal continues to stir discussions about historical significance, transparency, and the balance of power within the city’s administration.

0
History Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

1,500-year-old Gold Plaques Unearthed in Kazakhstan: Earliest Depictions of Göktürk Khagan

By Salman Akhtar

Siraj Sikder Remembered: 49th Death Anniversary Marked Amidst Accusations

By Muhammad Jawad

American Cookbooks: A Culinary Chronicle of a Nation

By Saboor Bayat

USS New Jersey Battleship Set for Major Maintenance After 32 Years

By BNN Correspondents

Rajanya Haldar's Acting Debut: Trinamool Leader to Portray Freedom Fig ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 47 mins
Rajanya Haldar's Acting Debut: Trinamool Leader to Portray Freedom Fig ...
heart comment 0
Perumal Murugan Honored with Inaugural Swami Anandatheerthan Award

By BNN Correspondents

Perumal Murugan Honored with Inaugural Swami Anandatheerthan Award
Lois Hoppe: A Life of Service Remembered in Bloomfield

By Bijay Laxmi

Lois Hoppe: A Life of Service Remembered in Bloomfield
Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on ‘Finding Your Roots’

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots'
‘The Highwaymen’: A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga

By BNN Correspondents

'The Highwaymen': A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
27 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
31 seconds
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
43 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
44 seconds
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
51 seconds
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
1 min
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
1 min
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
2 mins
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
2 mins
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app