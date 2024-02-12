Diversified Energy Company Leads the Way in Abandoned Well Cleanup and Methane Reduction

The nation's leading gas and oil well owner, Diversified Energy Company, showcased its commitment to environmental responsibility at the Senate Committee on Abandoned Gas Well Cleanup Efforts. A top official from the company shared their efforts to clean up abandoned gas wells and reduce methane emissions.

A Testimony of Dedication

Today, the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee welcomed a representative from Diversified Energy Company, formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC, to speak about the company's environmental initiatives. With its core operations centered around the Appalachian Basin, the company is responsible for a diverse portfolio of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates producing wells, as well as natural gas gathering pipelines.

An Effort to Curb Abandoned Wells and Methane Emissions

In recent years, Diversified Energy has taken significant strides towards cleaning up abandoned gas wells and reducing methane emissions. The company's emissions detection program and innovative use of unproductive wells caught the attention of lawmakers. However, the ongoing legal troubles of the company, including a lawsuit from West Virginia landowners, were not addressed during the hearing.

Environmental Liability and the Cost of Cleanup

Abandoned oil and gas wells pose a growing environmental liability for the state of West Virginia. The company currently has 2,200 abandoned wells in the state, and the cost of cleanup often falls on taxpayers. To tackle this issue, Sen. Randy Smith has proposed a bill to prevent abandoned wells from being orphaned. Diversified Energy has been invited to present their case by Sen. Smith, who aims to bring their expertise to the table.

In an effort to expand its well-cleanup capacity, Diversified Energy has been working through its subsidiary, Next Level Energy. The company's dedication to environmental responsibility and remediation efforts is a beacon of hope in the fight against abandoned wells and methane emissions.

As Diversified Energy Company continues to address the abandoned well issue, the story serves as a reminder of the human element in the energy sector. The company's commitment to cleaning up abandoned wells and reducing methane emissions resonates with lawmakers and citizens alike, reflecting the potential for positive change in the industry.

In conclusion, Diversified Energy Company's recent appearance before the Senate Committee on Abandoned Gas Well Cleanup Efforts marks a significant step towards environmental responsibility and remediation. As the nation's largest gas and oil well owner, the company's dedication to addressing abandoned wells and methane emissions sets a strong example for the industry, demonstrating the potential for positive change in the face of growing environmental challenges.