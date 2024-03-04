Diverse Slate Vies for Nebraska State Board of Education: Teachers, Filmmakers, Nurses Among Hopefuls

Nine candidates, including current and former teachers, a nonprofit leader, a documentary filmmaker, a former home health nurse, and a retired company administrator, have entered the race for four open seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education as the filing deadline closed last Friday. With all four incumbents stepping down, the election has attracted a wide range of professionals, each bringing unique perspectives to address educational challenges in Nebraska.

Candidates' Backgrounds and Priorities

The candidates bring diverse professional backgrounds to the table, emphasizing various priorities such as improving academic scores, enhancing teacher retention, and ensuring fiscal responsibility. For instance, Liz Davids from Lincoln, with a background in music and homeschooling, aims to focus on academics, collaboration with parents, and transparency in educational spending. Meanwhile, former educator and mental health professional Maggie Douglas highlights the need for equitable and accessible education for all students.

The Importance of Local Control and Academic Excellence

Local control and the improvement of academic scores are recurring themes among the candidates. Bill McAllister, a retired superintendent, emphasizes building public trust in the Nebraska Department of Education and maintaining local decision-making powers within school districts. Lisa Schonhoff, with two decades of teaching experience, proposes to address declining academic scores through standard reform and more effective teacher support. Their platforms reflect a collective ambition to elevate Nebraska's educational standards while respecting the autonomy of local districts.

Looking Towards the May Primary

With the May 14 primary looming, the race promises to be a closely watched contest. The primary will narrow down the field, with all but one candidate advancing to the November ballot. The diverse pool of candidates, each with their distinct priorities and proposals, underscores the importance of this election in shaping the future of education in Nebraska.

As these candidates prepare for the primary, their campaigns offer a glimpse into the potential future of Nebraska's education system. Their varied backgrounds and priorities underscore the complex challenges facing education today, from improving academic performance to ensuring equitable access for all students. As voters evaluate their options, the significance of this election extends beyond the immediate impact on Nebraska, highlighting broader debates on educational standards, teacher retention, and the role of state boards in shaping policy.