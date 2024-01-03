en English
Politics

Dissatisfied with Democrats: Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ Advocates Demand Action

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Abortion-rights and LGBTQ+ advocates in Chicago have made a bold move, applying for a permit to march on the eve of the Democratic National Convention. This coalition, led by Chicago for Abortion Rights (CFAR), and including Stop-Trans Genocide, Chicago Abortion Fund, Reproductive Transparency Now, and the Gay Liberation Network, aims to voice their dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party’s approach to reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

Marching for More than Lip Service

The groups are demanding more than just verbal support; they require concrete action. With the convention expected to draw in thousands of visitors, these organizations are set on ensuring that their serious commitment to fighting for their rights is known to all delegates. The march is scheduled for the day before the convention starts, a strategic choice aimed at setting the tone for the event.

Discontent Stemming from Recent Events

The decision to march comes on the heels of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s recent agreement to stop enforcing a state bill designed to curb deceptive practices by crisis pregnancy centers. This decision was triggered by a ruling from a federal court. This, coupled with the party’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and the Supreme Court’s review of the abortion pill mifepristone’s accessibility, has resulted in these advocates feeling unheard and unsupported.

Risks for the Democratic Party

The advocates’ discontent carries significant implications for the Democratic Party. They warn that if the party fails to uphold ‘solid, unwavering reproductive justice’ and address concerns such as the rise of fascism and healthcare access, it risks losing their support. This situation underscores the importance of not just making promises, but following through with actions that affirm these commitments.

Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

