Displaced Deir Ezzor Residents in Qamishli Face Uncertainty Over 'Expat Card' Renewals

In recent developments, displaced individuals from Deir Ezzor, now residing in Qamishli, are being summoned by the Autonomous Administration's Internal Security Forces (Asayish) for 'Expat Card' renewals, sparking fears of potential deportation. Abdul Sattar, alongside others, encountered unexpected hurdles during the renewal process, with the office for displaced affairs being closed for months and no clear explanation provided by the Asayish.

Unforeseen Complications

The sudden call for card renewals has left many, like Abdul Sattar and Ahmed, in a state of anxiety. The procedure, meant to be routine, has turned problematic due to the closure of the relevant office and the poor condition of existing cards. Ahmed's experience further highlights the distress, having waited for hours and facing demands for a local guarantor amidst fears of new financial burdens.

Rising Concerns Over Deportation

The lack of clarity surrounding the renewal process and the essential role of the 'Expat Card' for legal residence in al-Hasakah province has heightened concerns among the displaced population about the risk of deportation. Despite owning property in Qamishli and having no viable option to return to their war-torn hometowns, the displaced are caught in a bureaucratic limbo.

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Fear

While the atmosphere is rife with uncertainty, an Asayish official suggested that fears of expulsion might be unfounded, as the Autonomous Administration has not previously engaged in such actions. However, without official communication or reassurance, the displaced residents of Qamishli remain in a precarious situation, hoping for a resolution that allows them to continue their lives in relative peace and security.