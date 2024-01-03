en English
Dismissal of Political Appointees in Jaipur Raises Public Concern

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Dismissal of Political Appointees in Jaipur Raises Public Concern

In Jaipur, the dismissal of political appointees from various boards and commissions has triggered concerns about potential delays in providing public relief. On December 18, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma ordered the removal of chairpersons and members from approximately 150 bodies established during the previous Gehlot administration. The implications of this decision are far-reaching, affecting even those bodies with legislative backing, including those serving minority groups. These bodies are now facing challenges conducting public hearings.

Impact on Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the prospects of new appointments appear dim. This comes as a major concern as the bodies play a crucial role in addressing public issues. Sangeeta Beniwal, the chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, made a point to note that despite the removal of her personal security officer and vehicle, she continues to address cases throughout the state.

Change in Government Responsiveness

Beniwal also pointed out a noticeable change in the responsiveness of government officers with the shift in government, a shift she believes will have adverse effects on the public. The State Commission for Women, another affected body, has been unable to hold hearings since October 9 due to the model code of conduct. However, the chairperson, Rehana Riyaz Chishti, plans to conduct hearings in early December and is prepared for the government’s response.

Resistance to Decision

Another anonymous chairperson expressed readiness to challenge any forced resignation or termination in court. This display of resistance underscores the seriousness of the situation and the willingness of the chairpersons to fight for their right to serve the public.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

