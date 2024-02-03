Discrepancies in Governorship Election Data Spark Concerns Over INEC's Portal Integrity

On November 11, 2023, the governorship elections held in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states were marred by severe inconsistencies between the data recorded by the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) Machines and the hand-written results uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) IREV-Portal. This incident, which has raised serious questions about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process, unfolded in a milieu of suspense and uncertainty.

The initial phase of the voting process appeared transparent, with the IREV-Portal automatically synchronizing with the BVAS Machines to reveal real-time accreditation details. The seamlessness of this operation, however, was abruptly disrupted as the hand-written results began appearing on the portal. Alarmingly, these entries reported a significantly higher number of voters than the BVAS data indicated, casting a shadow of doubt over the veracity of the numbers.

INEC's Response and Subsequent Developments

INEC's initial response to the swiftly growing controversy was a statement asserting that the synchronization was still in progress, subtly hinting that the data discrepancies would eventually be reconciled. However, the subsequent adjustments to the data on the portal only served to deepen public distrust. In an unexpected move, the accreditation figures were altered to match the hand-written results—a change tantamount to endorsing the questionable data.

The final straw came when INEC removed all automatically-generated accreditation data from the IREV-Portal without providing any explanation. This action sparked public outrage and intensified calls for accountability and transparency from INEC. The public demanded answers, questioning the credibility of the electoral process and demanding steps to ensure the integrity of future elections.