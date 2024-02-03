TMC Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Fuels Strife in Indian Opposition Alliance

India's opposition alliance is currently grappling with internal discord as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress, for allegedly excluding the TMC from his 'Yatra' event. The Yatra, a form of protest march or journey, is led by Gandhi to address a variety of political issues and grievances.

TMC's resentment emanates from feeling sidelined in this initiative, which they perceive as a crucial political activity. This disagreement underscores the challenges within the opposition bloc in presenting a united front against the ruling party. The TMC's complaints hint at an underlying competition for leadership and influence within the opposition ranks, a factor that could potentially undermine their collective bargaining power against the government.

Mamata Banerjee's Criticism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been vocal in her criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party's yatra through Bengal. She has challenged the Congress to take on the BJP in the Hindi heartland States and has expressed doubts about their ability to secure seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Despite the Congress's efforts to reconcile with the Trinamool, Banerjee remains adamant in her refusal to allocate seats to the Congress.

The discord between the TMC and Congress could have serious ramifications for the opposition alliance. The lack of unity and the emerging power struggle could weaken the opposition's stand against the ruling party. The specific details of the Yatra, the issues being protested, and the responses from both the TMC and Rahul Gandhi's Congress are yet to be fully disclosed.