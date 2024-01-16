Discontent Brews as Uganda Prepares for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

Ugandan citizens are voicing their discontent as the government's preparations for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Munyonyo begin to disrupt local activities and events. The NAM summit, which aims to give a voice to countries caught in the power struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union, is causing significant public concern due to the sudden upheaval it's causing.

Major Disruptions and Forced Closures

According to opposition parties, the government is detaining homeless people and demolishing roadside kiosks in preparation for the summit. Over 3,000 business premises have been torn down, small businesses have been forcibly closed, and motorcycle taxis, known as bodaboda, have been banned from operating in Kampala. Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi revealed that approximately 4,000 visitors, including over 50 heads of state, are expected to attend the summit.

Public Dissatisfaction

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has expressed its concern over traffic disruptions by police on some roads within the city. The party's spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, stated the government had ample time to prepare for the NAM conference and communicate traffic diversions without inconveniencing travellers. The FDC also raised concerns about the closure of small businesses on major routes, suggesting local entrepreneurs should have been allowed to sell their commodities to summit visitors.

Criticism from Opposition Leaders

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, more commonly known as Bobi Wine, criticized the preparations for the NAM conference and the upcoming G77 Summit. He voiced his concern about the disruption and displacement of small businesses and city dwellers in an effort to present a more favorable image to the visiting delegations. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has ordered bodaboda cyclists to vacate their stages and required residents to make temporary adjustments to the city's infrastructure. KCCA Executive Director, Mrs Dorothy Kisakka, stated that these disruptive measures are only temporary and part of a wider city improvement plan. However, the measures have caused heightened security and heavy deployments of police and UPDF personnel in and around the city, disrupting the NAM Summit.