Disciplinary Hearing Against EFF Members Adjourned Amid Identification Controversy and Alleged Double Standards

The disciplinary hearing against ten members of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), accused of contempt of Parliament, has been adjourned indefinitely after its second day. The hearing, which saw the cross-examination of National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso, was marked by the defense's critique of the identification process of the accused and the handling of the proceedings by the Speaker.

Questions Over Identification Process

Advocate Mfesane ka-Siboto, representing the EFF MPs, highlighted that one of the members might have been misidentified. The defense criticized what they termed a 'multilayered process' to charge the members without proper verification. In a pivotal moment, Xaso admitted the possibility of having misidentified an accused member, stating, 'If it was not Ms. Mkhonto, then I was incorrect in my identification.'

Allegations of Double Standards

The defense went further to question the fairness of the Speaker's handling of the proceedings. They cited a legal precedent that previously absolved EFF leaders from accusations against President Cyril Ramaphosa about the Marikana massacre. Yet the Speaker did not reprimand members for calling EFF MP Floyd Shivambu a murderer. The defense argued that this represented a double standard by Parliament.

Hearing Adjourned Ahead of High Court Review

The adjournment of the hearing came ahead of the EFF's review application concerning the legality of the disciplinary proceedings. This application is scheduled to be heard in the Western Cape High Court. The indefinite adjournment raises further questions about the future direction of the disciplinary process against the accused EFF members.