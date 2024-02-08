Disability Rights Activist Nominated for RTD Board: A Leap Towards Inclusive Transportation

Advocacy Takes the Helm: Disability Rights Activist Nominated for RTD Board

In a monumental stride towards representation and accessibility, Jamie Lewis, a seasoned disability rights activist, has been nominated by Mayor Mike Johnston to join the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) board. This nomination comes in the wake of former board member Kate Williams' resignation in January, due to severe health issues.

Lewis, a wheelchair user, is celebrated for his advocacy work with the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition. His commitment extends to the arts sector, with ties to the Phamaly Theater Company and Access Gallery, which champions individuals with disabilities.

Once a City Councilmember and Mayor of Salida, Lewis now awaits confirmation from Denver City Council. If approved, he will represent a diverse array of Denver neighborhoods, including Glendale, Capitol Hill, Downtown Denver, Washington Park, Cherry Creek, Hilltop, Lowry, and part of Arapahoe County, until a new director is elected in November 2024.

A Beacon of Representation

Lewis' nomination marks a significant milestone for the disability community in Denver. His advocacy work has been instrumental in bringing transportation issues to the forefront, emphasizing the need for inclusive infrastructure and services.

His dedication to the cause is evident in his successful campaign for the renaming of the Civic Center Station in honor of Rev. Wade Blank, a disability rights activist. This achievement underscores Lewis' commitment to representation and accessibility, values he hopes to bring to the RTD board.

The Road Ahead

While Lewis' nomination is a promising development, the journey towards inclusive transportation is far from over. With his potential role on the RTD board, Lewis aims to continue advocating for a transportation system that caters to all, regardless of ability.

His work with the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition as a transit advisor has provided him with a deep understanding of the community's needs. If confirmed, Lewis plans to leverage this experience to drive meaningful change within the RTD.

As Denver continues to grow and evolve, the need for accessible transportation becomes increasingly critical. Lewis' nomination represents a step towards a more inclusive future, where everyone has equal access to the city's resources and opportunities.

Awaiting the Green Light

With his nomination announced, Lewis now faces the crucial hurdle of Denver City Council approval. If endorsed, he will step into his role as an advocate for accessibility and representation on the RTD board, serving until January 2025.

As Lewis prepares for this potential new chapter, the disability community in Denver watches with bated breath. His confirmation could mark a turning point in the city's transportation landscape, paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible future.

A Seat at the Table: The Power of Representation

Jamie Lewis' nomination to the RTD board is more than just a symbolic gesture. It represents the potential for real change in Denver's transportation system, driven by someone who understands the challenges faced by the disability community firsthand.

If confirmed, Lewis will have the opportunity to advocate for inclusive infrastructure and services, ensuring that everyone can navigate the city with ease and dignity. His presence on the board could also inspire others from underrepresented communities to seek roles in decision-making processes, further enriching Denver's cultural and social fabric.

As we await the Denver City Council's decision, one thing is clear: Jamie Lewis' nomination is a testament to the power of representation. It serves as a reminder that when everyone has a seat at the table, our cities become more equitable, accessible, and vibrant places to live.