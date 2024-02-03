IFP President Hlabisa Vows Change for Jeppe Hostel Residents

In the heart of Johannesburg, the residents of Jeppe Hostel grapple with an escalating crisis. Bereft of basic services such as water and electricity, the hostel's infrastructure crumbles in decay, leaving a part of the roof missing since 2016 and a sewerage system malfunctioning for a quarter of a century.

Overflowing sewage and a stark lack of lighting have escalated the living conditions from challenging to inhumane. The pitch-black darkness not only compounds the residents' misery but also bolsters crime within the hostel, creating a volatile atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

With desperation mounting, the residents reached out to IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, inviting him to witness their plight firsthand. Hlabisa visited the hostel on February 1, his presence bringing a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered residents.

A Condemnation and a Promise

Hlabisa didn't mince words as he surveyed the deplorable conditions. Condemning the living conditions as uninhabitable, he criticized the ANC-led provincial government's glaring neglect. His words echoed the residents' frustrations, castigating the failure of those in power to serve their community.

As the upcoming elections loom, Hlabisa urged the residents to vote for the IFP, promising them a much-needed change. He pledged that an IFP government would address the contentious issue of undocumented foreign nationals by ensuring proper documentation. This commitment was backed by local IFP ward councillor Themba Mkhize, who suggested that the hostel's dismal state was politically motivated, given that most of its residents were IFP supporters.