Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy

In the rapidly evolving global landscape, the diplomatic exchanges between China and the United States have come under intense scrutiny. Over the course of 2023, these two superpowers engaged in numerous diplomatic interactions at various levels, including inter-party dialogues and military exchanges. This series of engagements has underscored the message from China about the necessity for the United States to maintain a consistent and stable policy towards it.

Significance of Consistent Policy

Chinese experts have cautioned that inconsistency in the US’s China policy could destabilize bilateral relations and trigger wider global consequences. The year 2023 has been marked by tensions between the two nations, with incidents such as the US’s public concern over a ‘balloon incident’ and ongoing criticisms from Washington regarding China’s actions. However, despite these challenges, a survey of respondents from 20 countries indicated the expectation that the relationship between China and the US will either remain stable or improve in the future.

Joint Efforts and Collaborative Measures

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the vital role of the citizenry in advancing China-US relations. As a testament to this belief, President Xi announced a project to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over the next five years. There have also been joint efforts between the US and China to address global concerns such as climate change, food security, and regional conflicts.

Diplomatic Exchanges and Discussions

The diplomatic exchanges have included discussions between Chinese and American ambassadors, notable for highlighting the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The November summit between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, cooperation in various areas such as fentanyl control and artificial intelligence, and the advocacy for working together have all been significant events. The content also underscores the importance of fair competition, student exchanges, and tourism between the two nations.

Last year, President Xi Jinping upgraded ties with a record 17 countries and territories, primarily from the developing world, as part of his strategy to rally the Global South and reshape the US-led world order. This included adding Maldives to the list. The diplomatic exchanges also provided a detailed account of the 17th U.S.-PRC Defense Policy Coordination Talks between Dr. Michael Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and Major General Song Yanchao from China.