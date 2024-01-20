Diplomatic Engagements at Non-Aligned Movement Summit Foster International Cooperation

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi engaged in separate dialogues with three foreign dignitaries on the periphery of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda. These included HE Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, and HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar. The focus of the discussions was on augmenting cooperative relations and exploring themes of mutual interest between their respective nations and Qatar.

Non-Aligned Movement - A Platform for Unity

The Non-Aligned Movement serves as an avenue for nations to collaborate outside the major power blocs. These bilateral discussions contribute to the movement's overarching objectives, fostering understanding and cooperation. The 19th Summit, under the new Presidency of Uganda, saw the participation of high-ranking officials from over 120 developing countries, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and unity.

Global Challenges and the Role of NAM

Several global and regional issues were addressed, including the situation in the East Sea and in Palestine. A draft document, finalised during a preparatory ministerial meeting, reflected the member countries' commitment to multilateralism and international law. The document also underscored the urgent need for system reforms in light of emerging non-traditional security challenges. Moreover, special attention was given to the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Pledges of Solidarity

Representatives like the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, stressed the need for solidarity and collaboration to confront global challenges, particularly for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. Similarly, the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, emphasized the importance of NAM in shaping a world order that ensures security, justice, equity, peace, stability, and shared prosperity for all.

These meetings are integral to diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening ties and promoting dialogue among nations with shared interests and objectives. Through such engagements, the Non-Aligned Movement continues to foster understanding and collaboration among its members, thereby contributing to the global community's collective wellbeing and prosperity.