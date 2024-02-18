In the midst of escalating tensions between Canada and India, a Liberal candidate offers a perspective that emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and long-term commitment. Harinder Sappani, a candidate in the upcoming Canadian elections, believes that the current disagreements between the two nations do not align with their close relationship.

Canada and India: A Complex Relationship

Photo: The Canadian Press - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaks with senior Global Affairs Canada official, Weldon Epp before appearing at committee, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa.

As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts to explain its legal system to Indian counterparts. The tensions between the two nations have flared up over Sikh separatism, with Trudeau's allegations causing diplomatic and trade relations to thin.

Senior bureaucrat Weldon Epp, who oversees Canada's diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific, explained that "Justice Canada has...done, effectively, workshops with the Indian government, to explain what our standards legally would be." These workshops aim to bridge the gap between how India and Canada define extremism and terrorism, as the two nations have different legal systems.

The Need for Diplomacy and Long-Term Commitment

Harinder Sappani, a Liberal candidate in Canada, believes that the ongoing conflicts between India and Canada do not make sense, given their close relationship. He commends the Liberal Party's approach of engaging in private diplomatic conversations instead of public denunciation. According to Sappani, this approach is more likely to lead to meaningful progress.

Sappani emphasizes the importance of long-term commitment for significant progress. He points out that both nations have much in common, such as nuclear energy collaboration, Commonwealth values, and diaspora ties. Trade opportunities are also rich, with India prizing uranium, lentils, and potash from Saskatchewan.

The Role of Political Posturing

Sappani acknowledges that political posturing around Sikh issues to attract votes is a tactic used by all political parties in Canada. However, he believes that this tactic has a high level of political partisanship involvement by Canadians on issues related to India. Sappani urges the prime minister to avoid unnecessarily needling India, as some of his comments have damaged Canada's reputation despite having little impact.

Sappani also calls on the Liberal government to stop hiding behind free speech when it comes to the glorification of Khalistani terrorists in Canada. He believes that for meaningful progress, India will want a long-term solution to this issue.

In conclusion, Harinder Sappani's perspective on the current disagreements between Canada and India emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and long-term commitment. He believes that private diplomatic conversations are more likely to lead to meaningful progress than public denunciation. Sappani also acknowledges the role of political posturing around Sikh issues in Canada and calls on the government to address the issue of the glorification of Khalistani terrorists in Canada. As the two nations work towards restoring diplomatic and trade ties, Sappani's perspective offers a valuable reminder of the importance of constructive dialogue and long-term commitment in international relations.