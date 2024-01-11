en English
India

Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav

In a recent development, Dindoshi sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Hemant Palav, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT). Palav faced allegations of posting an objectionable comment on social media concerning Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His legal representatives contended that no offense was constituted against him, and asserted that his custodial interrogation was not required.

Palav’s counsel argued that the allegations were driven by political motives since both the complainant and Palav belong to the same party. The prosecution, however, maintained that the investigation was ongoing and expressed concerns that Palav might threaten witnesses if granted bail. Despite these arguments, the court ultimately decided that the nature of offenses did not warrant custodial interrogation.

Court’s Verdict

The Dindoshi court agreed with the defense, stating that custodial interrogation of Palav was not necessary. Therefore, it granted him anticipatory bail, providing him with a reprieve from potential arrest in connection with the case. The court’s decision was influenced by the fact that the alleged offense was a response to a Facebook post, and not a direct, personal attack on the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the court’s ruling as a triumph for truth and democracy. However, it remains to be seen how this development might impact the internal dynamics of Shiv Sena. The case was registered under IPC sections 506, 153A, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. With the court granting anticipatory bail to Palav, it has set a precedent that could potentially influence similar cases in the future.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

