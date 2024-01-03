Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy’s Demise

Former Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh recently articulated his thoughts on a medley of political subjects, traversing from the importance of Lord Ram in his life to apprehensions concerning the dependability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Singh proclaimed that no invitation is necessary for him to visit the newly-erected temple in Ayodhya, as Lord Ram is an integral part of his heart.

Concerns Over EVMs

He expressed concerns over the escalating skepticism among the populace towards EVMs. Singh attributed this feeling to the Election Commission’s inability to adequately address queries about the technology behind these machines. Singh emphasized the necessity for assurance regarding the protection and invulnerability of the electoral system against potential hacking or manipulation. Transparency in making the Source Code on the chip of EVMs publicly available is vital for maintaining this security.

Parliament Suspension and Security Breach

Singh also shed light on the suspension of numerous opposition MPs from Parliament. These MPs were trying to solicit a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding an alleged security breach incident in the Parliament. He reproached the Election Commission and the Union government for their demeanor, cautioning that it could result in a loss of faith in democracy and potentially ignite a revolution.

Allegations Against BJP

Moreover, Singh accused the BJP of electoral malpractices, including administrative misuse, manipulation of voter lists, and fraudulent voting in Madhya Pradesh. He alleged that despite pre-election surveys favoring Congress, the results were contradictory, further fueling doubts about the integrity of EVMs. Singh also made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the BJP’s electoral aspiration, alluding to their slogan for a sweeping victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.