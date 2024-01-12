en English
Germany

Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany

In an era where digital platforms have become the primary tool for mobilization, Germany has witnessed a significant evolution in its protest movements since March 2020. The shift has been particularly noticeable among far-right and conspiracist groups, leveraging these platforms to rally supporters and express their discontent with the government’s COVID-19 policies, including vaccination mandates.

The Onset of ‘Hygiene Demonstrations’

The first significant wave of these right-leaning protests began with the ‘Hygiene Demonstration’ in Berlin. This marked a new phase in Germany’s protest history, previously dominated by left-leaning movements. The ‘Hygiene Demonstration’ eventually evolved into the Querdenken movement, a broad coalition of groups dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the pandemic.

PEGIDA and the Rise of Digital Mobilization

Online platforms also played a crucial role in the rise of PEGIDA, an organization known for its anti-immigration and anti-Islam sentiments. A comprehensive analysis of about 10 million messages from 1,503 far-right and conspiracist Telegram channels revealed approximately 95,000 messages advocating for offline protest between April 2020 and November 2022.

Correlation with Significant Events

Interestingly, the data showed spikes in calls for protest correlating with significant events. These include the storming of the Reichstag steps in August 2020 and the Leipzig riots in November of the same year. The research highlighted an interesting shift in the focus of protests from COVID-19 measures to energy policies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which led to the ‘hot autumn’ demonstration in Leipzig.

The Regional Distribution of Protests

Particular attention was given to Saxony’s high level of far-right mobilizations. The Freie Sachsen (Free Saxons) group, with a significant following on Telegram, became a central figure in organizing protests. However, it’s important to note that online mobilization does not always translate into a significant offline presence.

The article concludes by emphasizing that while online platforms are crucial for mobilization, the real-world impact of these movements and their potential threat to democracy require further examination. It underscores the need for a standardized approach to assess the online-offline nexus of protest mobilization, reminding us that the pulse of a story lies in its human element.

Germany Politics Social Issues
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

