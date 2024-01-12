Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance

In a significant stride towards bolstering governance, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched a Digital Dashboard. This initiative, as part of the ‘Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ program, aims at strengthening governance through real-time monitoring of diverse provincial departments and public service delivery units across the district and divisional levels of the province.

Assessment and Accountability through Digital Dashboard

The digital dashboard is designed to evaluate the performance of provincial departments, district administrations, and the police force on a day-to-day basis. It uses 27 identified Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for district administrations and 9 for the police. The focus areas for these KPIs range from land management and revenue collection to law enforcement against crimes.

Objectives of the ‘Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Initiative

The Chief Minister highlighted the primary objectives of the initiative, which include combating corruption, maintaining law and order, and enhancing public service delivery. Alongside these goals, the initiative also encompasses action against narcotics and encroachments. The overarching aim is to improve governance, public service delivery, and the human resource export strategy.

Addressing Unemployment and Preparing for Elections

As part of its broader strategy, the provincial government has launched a Human Capital Export Strategy. This strategy is designed to address unemployment issues by training the youth for overseas employment. Simultaneously, the provincial government is gearing up for the impending general elections and has reached out to the caretaker Prime Minister regarding financial issues in the merged districts.