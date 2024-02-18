Dharmananda Sarangi: The New Director General of Road Development in India

In an era where the veins of commerce, connectivity, and community pulse beneath the surface of India's roads, the appointment of Dharmananda Sarangi as the new Director General of Road Development marks a significant milestone. Sarangi, an accomplished civil engineer with a storied career in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways since 1990, steps into a role that is not just about laying asphalt but shaping the future of the nation's infrastructure. His appointment, announced on February 18, 2024, also heralds a moment of pride for Odisha, as he becomes the first Odia officer to ascend to this prestigious position.

Advertisment

A Journey of Dedication and Expertise

With a foundation built on a B.Sc in Civil Engineering and further strengthened by a Post Graduate degree in Structural Engineering, Sarangi's journey to the apex of road development in India is a narrative of relentless dedication and unparalleled expertise. His tenure with the Central Government Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been marked by significant contributions to highway planning, designing, construction, management, and maintenance. Beyond the tangible metrics of road lengths and project completions, Sarangi's career has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of India's road networks, thereby easing traffic congestion and improving the lives of millions.

Shaping the Future of Indian Roadways

Advertisment

As the new Director General of Road Development, Sarangi's vision extends beyond the immediate horizon of ongoing projects. His role is pivotal in overseeing and leading the country's road development initiatives, ensuring not only their efficient and timely completion but also their alignment with the broader goals of economic development and sustainability. Sarangi's expertise and leadership come at a critical time when India is poised to make significant strides in infrastructure development, aiming to bolster its position as a global economic powerhouse.

A Legacy of Leadership and Contribution

Apart from his professional achievements, Dharmananda Sarangi has also made substantial contributions to the field of road development through his involvement with the Indian Road Congress (IRC). As a Lifetime member and Treasurer, Sarangi has been at the forefront of efforts to foster professional excellence and innovation in the sector. His commitment to the organization underscores his dedication not only to his immediate responsibilities but also to the broader mission of advancing India's road development sector.

In taking the helm as the Director General of Road Development, Sarangi carries with him not just the aspirations of Odisha but of an entire nation looking towards a future of seamless connectivity and robust infrastructure. His appointment is a testament to his years of service, expertise, and vision for India's road networks. As the country drives forward on the road to development, Sarangi's leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in paving the way for progress, prosperity, and connectivity across India.