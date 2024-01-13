en English
Bangladesh

Dhaka’s Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Dhaka’s Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion

In a recent conference discussing urbanization, Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), highlighted the governance challenges plaguing Dhaka city. He pointed out bureaucratic complications and a lack of coordination among the authorities leading to persistent mismanagement. Drawing a comparison with American cities, Sobhan shed light on the limited powers of Dhaka’s mayors, controlled by the local government ministry, a factor that hinders progress.

The Rapid Urbanization of Dhaka

With the urbanization rate in Bangladesh increasing from 8.87% in 1974 to an overwhelming 39.71% in 2023, Dhaka’s urban landscape has transformed dramatically. However, this rapid urbanization has led to severe infrastructure challenges, including inadequate road systems causing extreme traffic congestion. Dhaka, projected to house a population of 27.3 million by 2030, is grappling with overcrowding, poor sanitation, and pollution.

The Traffic Quagmire

Despite the government’s investment of Tk 135,000 crore in infrastructure projects to alleviate traffic congestion, Dhaka faces a significant crisis. The city’s average vehicle speed has dwindled to 4.8km per hour, earning Dhaka the dubious distinction of being the world’s slowest city. Commuters spend an average of 46 minutes stuck in traffic every two hours. The city’s focus on developing private car-friendly infrastructure has led to consistent traffic jams, while the public transport system remains underdeveloped.

Liveability Concerns

Dhaka, one of the priciest cities in South Asia, shares a similar cost of living with cities like Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, and Lisbon. However, despite its high cost of living, Dhaka ranks 166th out of 173 countries on the Global Liveability Index 2023, making it the seventh least liveable city in the world. Experts attribute this to poor city planning and governance, pointing out that a city’s liveability is contingent on factors such as better transport, affordable housing, education, and healthcare.

Bangladesh Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

