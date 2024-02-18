Dhaka's Urban Paradox: Traffic Gridlock and Extortion Amidst Infrastructure Development

In the heart of Dhaka, amidst the towering flyovers and the burgeoning metro rail infrastructure, a paradox unfolds daily on its congested streets. Despite monumental investments aimed at easing the city's notorious traffic jams, Dhaka remains ensnared in vehicular gridlock, with the average vehicle speed plummeting to a mere 4.8km/h in 2022, from 21km/h in 2007. This staggering slowdown has not only dubbed Dhaka the slowest city globally but also highlighted the critical oversight in urban planning: the prioritization of private car-friendly infrastructure at the expense of public transport development.

Advertisment

The Crux of Congestion

The fabric of Dhaka's traffic woes is woven with complex threads, among which the lack of modernization in the public bus system stands out. The city's streets are a battleground for privately owned buses, where unhealthy competition reigns supreme. This not only deteriorates passenger service but also escalates accident rates, compelling many to opt for the seeming convenience of private cars. Moreover, the irregularities in bus route operations exacerbate the inefficiency, creating a vicious cycle of congestion that chokes the city's arteries.

A Parallel Predicament

Advertisment

Parallel to the traffic congestion crisis, another issue festers on Dhaka's footpaths and roads - the plight of hawkers forced into paying extortion money to a nexus of police, city corporation officials, and ruling party leaders. The demands range from Tk 200 to Tk 1000, a sum that, in some cases, surpasses the rent of shops in upscale shopping complexes. This longstanding practice of extortion has prompted hawkers to demand an end to their exploitation and call for the punishment of those who prey on their livelihoods. In response, the Dhaka South City Corporation has taken steps by jailing at least four linemen involved in these activities, and the police have vowed to take action against the officials implicated in the extortion racket.

The Intersection of Issues

The intertwining of Dhaka's traffic and extortion issues paints a grim picture of a city struggling under the weight of its own growth. The emphasis on infrastructure that caters to private vehicles over public transport has not only slowed the city to a crawl but has also indirectly fueled the exploitation of hawkers by creating environments where footpaths and roadsides become prime, yet precarious, spots for their trade. This highlights a broader systemic issue - the need for a holistic approach to urban planning and governance that considers the well-being and livelihoods of all city dwellers.

As Dhaka continues to grapple with these challenges, the future of its urban landscape hangs in the balance. The city's trajectory towards becoming a more livable, efficient, and equitable urban center will depend on its ability to address the root causes of its traffic congestion and to dismantle the networks of extortion that prey on its most vulnerable residents. The resolution of these issues is not just about improving traffic flow or ending extortion; it's about reimagining Dhaka's urban fabric to be more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.