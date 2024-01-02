en English
Bangladesh

Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election

Students from Dhaka University, a wellspring of impactful student movements, staged a demonstration at the Raju Memorial sculpture, urging the Election Commission to conduct the forthcoming national election under a non-partisan government. The gathering, organized by the Dhaka University unit of the Student Federation, was part of a wider event dubbed “Dhaka University for Democracy.” The demonstrators demanded the annulment of the planned January 7 election and advocated for the democratic governance of all state institutions.

A Call for Democracy

The demonstration comes on the heels of an incident where a first-year student, who had staged a similar sit-in, was reportedly forced to withdraw his protest. This event has amplified concerns about the freedom of expression on public university campuses. The students, in their call for democracy, are highlighting the significant decline in space for discussing new curricula and the increasing political influence in the selection and promotion of university officials. They argue that the university has lost its identity as a democratic and free institution for learning and research, and instead resembles a political party office.

Political Turmoil and the Upcoming Elections

Amidst the student-led protest, BNP and Jamaat e Islami have launched a three-day mass campaign, urging citizens to boycott the upcoming national polls. They are distributing leaflets nationwide, appealing to the public to refrain from participating in what they contend will not be a non-partisan election. BNP’s Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has criticized the ruling Awami League for internal conflicts and called for a boycott of the impending vote. This political turmoil has cast a long shadow on the state of affairs, with the impact of BNP’s blockade being felt across Dhaka.

Security Concerns and the State of Dhaka

The escalating tensions are also manifesting in concerns for the safety of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. An alleged security breach at the hospital where she is residing has increased apprehensions. Meanwhile, the effects of BNP’s blockade are palpable in Dhaka, with public transport and private vehicles operating at a reduced frequency. As the city grapples with this unrest, the students of Dhaka University continue their fight for a democratic future.

Bangladesh Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

