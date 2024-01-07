en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths

On a day marred by tension and anticipation, the city of Dhaka bore witness to an unusual event during its recent elections. A vehicle brimming with supporters from the Awami League, backing their candidate Mohammad Nasim, arrived at a polling center at the Dhaka University Annex Building. Notably, between 8 to 10 individuals, bearing badges adorned with the boat symbol of the Awami League, were seen entering the polling booths with food at approximately 8:40 am.

Incident at the Polling Booths

A correspondent at the scene reported these individuals entering three out of the four booths at the center. Their presence inside the booths, a space strictly reserved for voters and election officials, raises questions about the integrity of the election process. In a situation where every vote counts, the presence of unauthorized personnel within the polling booths could potentially influence the outcome of the vote.

Clarifications and Promises of Increased Vigilance

When confronted about the incident, Alamin Sujon, identifying himself as a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from the Dhaka south unit, defended the actions of these individuals. He claimed that they were assigned the task of providing food to the polling agents and election officials. However, this claim was contradicted by the presiding officer of the polling center, MD Dulal Mia. He stated that such entry into the polling booths is strictly forbidden and that he was unaware of this incident. In response to this event, Mia promised increased vigilance, ensuring that the rules of the election would be enforced more strictly in the future.

Implications for the Future

This incident brings to light a potential loophole in the election process. The presence of unauthorized individuals in polling booths could compromise the democratic process, and the regular occurrence of such incidents might lead to the public losing faith in the system. It is essential for election officials to ensure the transparency and integrity of the voting process, as these are the bedrock of a functional democracy.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
54 seconds ago
Qatar Islamic Bank Extends Direct Remit Service to Bangladesh
In a strategic move aimed at diversifying its money transfer services, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the expansion of its Direct Remit Service to include Bangladesh. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, allows QIB customers to make instant account-to-account transfers with competitive exchange rates. The expansion brings the total number
Qatar Islamic Bank Extends Direct Remit Service to Bangladesh
Bangladesh Police Clash with Opposition Activists Amid General Elections
17 mins ago
Bangladesh Police Clash with Opposition Activists Amid General Elections
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
32 mins ago
Gazipur Polling Officer Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Election Day
Bhairab River's Dire State: A Call to Action Against Pollution and Encroachment in Bangladesh
4 mins ago
Bhairab River's Dire State: A Call to Action Against Pollution and Encroachment in Bangladesh
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Acknowledges India's Support in Times of Crisis
6 mins ago
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Acknowledges India's Support in Times of Crisis
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
14 mins ago
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
42 seconds
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
51 seconds
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
1 min
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
2 mins
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
3 mins
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
5 mins
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
5 mins
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
5 mins
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
5 mins
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
47 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app