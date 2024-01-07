Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths

On a day marred by tension and anticipation, the city of Dhaka bore witness to an unusual event during its recent elections. A vehicle brimming with supporters from the Awami League, backing their candidate Mohammad Nasim, arrived at a polling center at the Dhaka University Annex Building. Notably, between 8 to 10 individuals, bearing badges adorned with the boat symbol of the Awami League, were seen entering the polling booths with food at approximately 8:40 am.

Incident at the Polling Booths

A correspondent at the scene reported these individuals entering three out of the four booths at the center. Their presence inside the booths, a space strictly reserved for voters and election officials, raises questions about the integrity of the election process. In a situation where every vote counts, the presence of unauthorized personnel within the polling booths could potentially influence the outcome of the vote.

Clarifications and Promises of Increased Vigilance

When confronted about the incident, Alamin Sujon, identifying himself as a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from the Dhaka south unit, defended the actions of these individuals. He claimed that they were assigned the task of providing food to the polling agents and election officials. However, this claim was contradicted by the presiding officer of the polling center, MD Dulal Mia. He stated that such entry into the polling booths is strictly forbidden and that he was unaware of this incident. In response to this event, Mia promised increased vigilance, ensuring that the rules of the election would be enforced more strictly in the future.

Implications for the Future

This incident brings to light a potential loophole in the election process. The presence of unauthorized individuals in polling booths could compromise the democratic process, and the regular occurrence of such incidents might lead to the public losing faith in the system. It is essential for election officials to ensure the transparency and integrity of the voting process, as these are the bedrock of a functional democracy.