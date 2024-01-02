Dhaka-20 Candidate Accuses Teachers of Illegal Campaigning Amid Political Unrest

Mohaddesh Hossain, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-20 constituency, has lodged official complaints against two educators who allegedly campaigned for a political opponent. The accused individuals, Jahangir Alam, Vice Principal of Nobojug College, and Altaf Hossain Labu, a teacher at Hamida Afaz Girls High School, are said to have participated in door-to-door campaigning for the ‘Boat’ candidate while being employed by government-funded institutions.

Allegations and Denials

Labu has strongly denied the allegations, arguing that his supposed political involvement was misinterpreted from photographs taken when he received campaign leaflets from acquaintances. Jahangir, conversely, acknowledged his political activities but insists he ceased campaigning after he was assigned the role of presiding officer for the election. He even expressed willingness to step down from this duty if necessary.

Teachers in Politics: A Breach of Protocol?

The Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer, Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibn Sajjad, confirmed the receipt of the complaints. He noted that teachers receiving a government salary are expressly forbidden from engaging in political campaigns. Disciplinary measures may be taken against the accused teachers in accordance with official protocols.

Political Unrest Looms

These allegations come amidst rising political tensions. The BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has urged citizens to boycott the upcoming elections, dubbing them as fraudulent. The BNP, and a few other parties, have demanded elections be conducted under a caretaker government, refusing to participate under the current administration. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court disqualified independent candidates Mohammad Hasibur Rahman Manik and Khandaker Ruhul Amin from contesting the January 7 elections, adding more fuel to the simmering political unrest.